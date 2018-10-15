Air India flight attendant injured after falling from parked aircraft: Reports

MUMBAI: An Air India flight attendant was injured after she fell off a parked aircraft on Monday morning (Oct 15) at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, according to local media reports.

The 53-year-old woman was closing the door when she fell from the plane, reported India Today.

"In an unfortunate incident, one of our cabin crew (members), Harsha Lobo, fell down on the tarmac from the Boeing-777 aircraft door while closing it," the airline said in a statement.



"She sustained injuries to her legs and has been taken to the Nanavati Hospital for further treatment."



Air India added that it was investigating the incident.

Citing sources, a Times of India report said the woman's right leg had a fracture and she underwent a CT scan at the hospital.

Flight AI864 was originally scheduled to depart Mumbai for Delhi at 7am, but took off later at 8.30am.

Earlier this year, a window panel fell off and three passengers were injured after an Air India aircraft ran into severe turbulence.