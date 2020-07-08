Air pollution still killing thousands in major Asian cities, despite COVID-19 lockdowns: Greenpeace

BANGKOK: Air pollution has contributed to a combined estimated 153,600 premature deaths and US$82.4 billion in economic loss so far this year in just 11 major Asian cities, according to a new tool that tracks the impacts of degraded air quality in real time.

The tool, developed by Greenpeace and IQAir AirVisual - an air quality information platform - analyses world cities based on live air quality data, scientific risk models and local health and population data.

It is powered by research by the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) that aimed to quantify the global economic burden caused by air pollution from fossil fuels. It uses advanced metrics to link specific health impacts to pollution, analysing the extent of air pollution over the previous 365 days.

Despite strict and long-lasting social lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw air pollution decrease over extended months in most regions, deaths from bad air have been significant in large Asian metropolises, far outnumbering those who have died from the coronavirus in the selected cities.

The data estimates that 30,000 deaths in Tokyo in 2020 up to June 30 this year are linked to air pollution, on top of an economic cost of US$32 billion. A 2015 Global Burden of Diseases Study study had previously estimated that 60,000 premature deaths were caused by air pollution in Japan every year.

Major Chinese cities - Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou - have also been hit hard for a combined 59,000 deaths and US$27.7 billion in losses.

Analysis by CREA found that PM2.5 and NO2 levels, among other pollutants, in many Chinese cities have already exceeded 2019 levels, as the economy rebounded from sharp drops in industrial activity.



Despite India recording its first year-on-year drop in national carbon emissions for nearly four decades - and witnessing rare blue skies during the pandemic lockdown period - Delhi has suffered an estimated 34,000 air pollution-related deaths in 2020 and a US$3.6 billion hit to its economy.

Overall, CREA’s research found that 4.5 million people globally died in 2018 due to exposure to air pollution from fossil fuels, combined with an economic cost of US$2.9 trillion.

WEAKENED HEALTH IN THE LONG RUN

Prolonged exposure to harmful air pollution is known to weaken resistance to respiratory diseases and can heighten the risks of lung cancer and heart disease.

If it is known that a sustained rise in air pollution increases the risk of death from lung cancer by 25 percent, for example, the tool will deem that the same proportion of the deaths from that disease experienced in any particular city would have been prevented if the air was clean.

The worse the air, the higher the risk of death and the more real world mortalities, based on official city data, are attributed to the effects of pollution.

Recent US research also shows a direct correlation between heightened levels of PM2.5 pollution and COVID-19 mortality rates.

“PM2.5 isn’t a pandemic, but it has long-term impacts on people’s health, weakening people’s health in the long run,” Dr Supat Wangwongwatana from the Faculty of Public Health at Thammasat University in Bangkok and the former director-general of Thailand's Pollution Control Department told CNA.

Economic impacts manifest in different ways, all determined by existing studies, which demonstrate that the rise in incidence of chronic and acute illnesses can put major strains on health systems and reduce system-wide productivity.

Working age mortalities result in the loss of labor inputs. For older people, the loss of their spending power is deemed a cost to the economy. Children suffering from asthma attacks have impacts on learning potential and for their carers who need to spend more time at home rather than work. Likewise, adults with acute health problems may be unable to attend work more often.

GDP impacts from air pollution are also calculated to be more pronounced in cities with higher levels of income. It means more advanced cities like Tokyo can experience greater strains on their economy and health system, despite air being more polluted in other cities.

On top of these impacts, greenhouse gas emissions are a major contributor to climate change. Environmental groups are urging governments to make investing in clean transport and renewable energy key planks in their post COVID-19 strategies, citing the clear benefits to public health.

“When it comes to air pollution, we can’t afford a return to normal. The devastating health impact from burning fossil fuels should be a wake-up call for leaders around the world,” Greenpeace East Asia global air pollution campaigner Minwoo Son said in a statement.

While the renewable energy sector has been disrupted by the financial and supply challenges of the pandemic, the long-term prospects for a shift to wind and solar sources remain on track.

Asia is already the world leader for renewable sector growth - up 7.6 per cent of supply in 2019 and accounting for 54 per cent of new global additions in 2019 - according to an annual report by the International Renewable Energy Agency.