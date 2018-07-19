AirAsia announces US$30 billion deal for 100 Airbus planes

SEPANG, Malaysia: Malaysian budget airline AirAsia announced a US$30 billion order for 100 Airbus A330neo long-haul planes on Thursday (Jul 19) as it sets its sights on European routes.

The first delivery of the passenger jets will arrive towards the end of 2019 and will allow the airline to take on longer non-stop routes to Europe, AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes said at a media event.

"We can now start the London route ... This plane allows us to fly to Brazil, Namibia and anywhere we want," he said.