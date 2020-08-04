AirAsia to resume Malaysia-Singapore flights following 'green lane' decision

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia is gearing up for the resumption of flights between Malaysia and Singapore, including the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore route, following the decision to implement the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL).

This would be followed by other international destinations, subject to approval from the authorities, the low-cost carrier said in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 4).

AirAsia will begin by launching daily flights between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, and one weekly flight each between Singapore and Penang, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching and Ipoh.

These flights were scheduled for the week of Aug 17, subject to further announcements by the governments, it said.

AirAsia said it welcomed the decision by the Malaysian and Singapore governments to open up cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes between both countries through the RGL scheme.

AirAsia Group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said the airline was thoroughly committed towards resuming air connectivity and thus reviving economic activities in the region.

"The RGL might only be the first step but certainly is most important as both countries start to revive the economy,” he said.

The RGL scheme requires eligible travellers to abide by the prevailing COVID-19 prevention and public health measures mutually agreed on by both countries, which include undergoing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab tests.

The scheme is meant for short-term travel of up to 14 days, for essential business and official travel.



It differs from the Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA), which will allow Singapore and Malaysia residents who hold long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes in the other country to enter that country for work.

They have to remain in the destination country for at least 90 days before returning for home leave.

