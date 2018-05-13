AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes apologises for appearing to back Najib, Barisan Nasional

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia chief Tony Fernandes on Sunday (May 13) apologised for having appeared to back Najib Razak and Barisan Nasional (BN) in the run-up to the May 9 election, saying that he had "buckled" under pressure from the previous administration.

Fernandes had appeared in a video, which was posted on Free Malaysia Today’s YouTube page on May 6, where he credited the government for AirAsia's success. In it, he also said: "I believe the Prime Minister put the people first and allowed AirAsia to grow despite opposition from all over the place."

Then on May 7, Najib posted pictures of himself boarding an AirAsia aircraft from Kota Kinabalu to Kuala Lumpur. The plane sported the livery "Hebatkan Negaraku" (Make My Country Greater), which was BN's campaign slogan.



In a seven-minute video posted on Facebook on Sunday, Fernandes apologised for his actions, saying he thought the moves "would appease the government", which he said had been pressurising him over AirAsia's decision to provide extra flights for Malaysians abroad to fly back home to vote.



“Foolishly I thought by doing the video - which I felt was fairly neutral and factual - and the plane from Kota Kinabalu would appease the government and protect the jobs of allstars (AirAsia staff) and more importantly, the very essence of allowing more than 80 million people to fly every year with low fares," he said.



"Under the intense pressure, I buckled. It wasn’t right, I'll forever regret it." Fernandes said.

"I apologise once again for the pain and the hurt I caused."

AirAsia had announced 120 extra flights at lower than usual prices especially for the election, which Fernandes said would have carried 26,000 people home to vote.

"I knew it wouldn't be popular with the government, but I felt as an airline we had to serve the people," he said.



"Within 24 hours, we were summoned by the Malaysian Aviation Commission and told to cancel all those flights."

Fernandes said that was not the first time he had fought against the government. He said that he had previously been asked to remove former trade minister Rafidah Aziz, who was chairman of AirAsia X, for speaking out against the previous administration.

Many netizens had criticised Fernandes for what they saw as his open endorsement of BN and Najib.

Photos onboard the aircraft showed the cabin crew wearing blue uniforms (BN's colour) instead of their signature red.



