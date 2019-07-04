Student detained in North Korea 'released, safe': Australian PM

SYDNEY: A 29-year-old Australian student detained in North Korea has been released and is "safe and well", Prime Minister Scott Morrison told parliament on Thursday (Jul 4).

News of Alek Sigley's release comes more than a week after he went missing in Pyongyang, prompting a flurry of back-channel contacts and talks between North Korean authorities and a visiting Swedish envoy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We were advised that the DPRK have released him from detention and he has safely left the country" Morrison said, referring to the North by its official name.

"I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the Swedish authorities for their invaluable assistance."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sigley studied Korean literature at the Kim Il Sung University in North Korea. He also runs a company specialising in tours of North Korea and has written articles about Pyongyang's dining scene and other issues for NK News and other outlets.

In a post in January this year, Sigley describes a strong interest in East Asia and "socialism" and recounts his first trip to North Korea in 2012.



The son of an Anglo-Australian man and a Chinese mother, he previously studied at Fudan University in Shanghai and in South Korea before moving to Pyongyang, according to his post.



Last Monday, Australia's department of foreign affairs said it was "urgently seeking clarification" regarding Sigley after it was reported that he was "being detained in North Korea".



Canberra advises against non-essential travel to North Korea - where several foreigners have been detained in the past.



Consular advice recommends Australians "stay as short a time as possible, eliminate unnecessary activities, and review your security arrangements".