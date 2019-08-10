6 die in three-vehicle collision in Melaka

ALOR GAJAH, Melaka: Five members of a family were among six people killed in an accident involving three vehicles at the Alor Gajah-Melaka-Jasin (AMJ) Highway in the Malaysian state of Melaka on Friday (Aug 9).

The incident took place at Kampung Pegoh at around 9.40pm.



Alor Gajah police chief Superintendent Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the vehicles were a Mitsubishi Triton, an Isuzu D-Max and a trailer lorry.



The dead were the Isuzu D-Max driver and his four passengers, as well as the driver of the Mitsubishi Triton, he told reporters at the scene.



"The trailer lorry and the Isuzu D-Max were heading to Simpang Ampat from Melaka, while the Mitsubishi Triton was coming from the opposite direction," he said.



"The accident was believed to have occurred when the Triton carrying a man and his daughter, skidded into the opposite lane and crashed head-on with the Isuzu D-Max and the lorry."



Asmadi said the five family members who perished in the accident comprised of a 57-year-old man, a woman aged 62, her 24-year-old daughter and two other children. The names of the victims had yet to be ascertained.



The daughter of the Mitsubishi Triton’s driver sustained severe injuries, while the lorry driver escaped unhurt.

All victims were taken to Melaka Hospital for post-mortem and treatment.



The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

