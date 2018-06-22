Altantuya's murder: Najib Razak says there are attempts to implicate him despite the case being concluded

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has accused “the opposition", which won the recent general election, of “recycling” the case of the murdered Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu and suggesting that some people are trying to implicate him.

In a post on his official blog NajibRazak.com under the heading The Truth, Najib said he was not involved.

“I am not involved and do not know anything about it. The court has determined who was guilty of the murder. That should be the end of the story,” said Najib in the post which has no date on it.

“What is important is that the judgment brings justice to everyone, most importantly to the family of the victim, to the accused and even to me,” Najib added.

Najib accused the current Pakatan Harapan (PH) government of engaging in a “psy-war game” to influence public perception of him, including superimposing a photo of him dining with Altantuya.

“In this era of social media, these things go viral uncontrollably, including the superimposed photo,” he said.

Altantuya, 28, was shot dead and her body was blown up by military-grade explosives in Shah Alam in 2006.

She was the lover of political analyst Abdul Razak Baginda, who is a friend and associate of Najib, and who acted as his advisor from 2000 to 2008.

Altantuya was forcibly taken from outside the analyst's home in 2006 by two policemen, Sirul Azhar Umar and Azilah Hadri. Both men were once bodyguards of Najib.

The two officers were found guilty and sentenced to death in 2015 for Altantuya’s murder. Razak was charged with abetment in her murder but was freed.

“Because the two bodyguards had worked for me, and Razak Baginda was a friend and associate, they tried to connect the dots to me. Razak Baginda has openly admitted to the relationship with Altantuya but in no way did I have any knowledge of it,” said Najib.

“The people must take into account that in politics, many issues keep being played up, and this is one of them. It became hot at a time when I was PM in waiting and the opposition needed a way to prevent me from advancing,” said Najib.

Altantuya’s father, Setev Shaariibuu was in Kuala Lumpur this week and met with Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Wednesday (Jun 20) to seek justice for her murder nearly 12 years ago.

Dr Mahathir gave his support to reopening the case, which was followed by Inspector-General of Police Fuzi Harun announcing that investigations are recommencing.

During his latest visit, Shaariibuu said the previous government tried to prevent the truth from emerging.

"I am full of hope that the new government will do everything under its power to render justice and bring an end to grief and suffering of my family," said Shaariibuu who left Malaysia on Thursday (Jun 21).

Najib said it was “disturbing” to see Altantuya’s case being brought up again.

“Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, the former PM, received the full investigation report from the police and has personally confirmed that I am not involved,” said Najib.

“I find it disturbing that this issue is being brought up once again. We all know that if veteran leaders insist on bringing it up, even in passing, it would automatically cause the issue to be resurrected once again,” said Najib.