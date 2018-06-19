Father of murdered Mongolian model Altantuya to meet Malaysia PM Mahathir on Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR: The father of murdered Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu will meet Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Wednesday (Jun 20) to discuss reopening the investigation into her killing and the possibility of setting up a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI).

"I never thought that the Prime Minister (Mahathir) will ever receive me. I understand the PM is interested in seeking justice for this case," Setev Shaariibuu told a press conference at his lawyer's office in Kuala Lumpur.

"I am full of hope that the new government will do everything under its power to render justice and bring an end to grief and suffering of my family," said Shaariibuu.

“The previous government did everything to prevent the truth from emerging. Malaysians have been in sympathy with my situation. Many came to help me and they cautioned me not to expect any justice from the previous government.

"I was hoping there that there will be a change of government all these years," he added.

"Altantuya was the main breadwinner for her family of seven, including her two sons and one of them, a disabled bedridden son. With her death, I felt that I had lost my right-hand man," Shaariibuu said.

The son with disabilities is 14 years old, while the older boy is 20 and a student who is into writing and film-making, according to Shaariibuu.



When asked if they know what had happened to their mother, Shaariibuu said: “The older boy knows.”

THE MEETING WITH MAHATHIR

His lawyer Ramkarpal Singh told reporters the meeting with Dr Mahathir is scheduled for 5pm on Wednesday in Putrajaya.

​​​​​​​"We are meeting Tun Mahathir tomorrow at 5pm. We hope to discuss various matters with him, including the possibility of convening a Royal Commission of Inquiry into her death.

"At this juncture, we would like him to appreciate how far the father has come in his quest for justice," said Ramkarpal.

Altantuya was shot dead and her body blown up by military-grade C4 explosives in Shah Alam in 2006.

On Monday, Shaariibuu and Ramkarpal met with the country's new Attorney-General Tommy Thomas.

Ramkarpal told reporters after the meeting that the Attorney-General indicated that there will be a reopening of investigation into the murder case.

"He (AG) did not give a time frame but he indicated it would not be long, very likely there will be a reopening of the investigation," said Ramkarpal.

"There are leads, the leads are there to start an investigation. I can't tell you exactly what those leads are, as I am not at liberty, said Ramkarpal.

Ramkarpal told Channel NewsAsia that reopening the investigation was crucial in uncovering the mastermind of the murder.

NAJIB'S FORMER BODYGUARDS

Two policemen, Sirul Azhar Umar and Azilah Hadri, who were once bodyguards of former prime minister Najib Razak, were found guilty and sentenced to death in 2015.

Altantuya Shaariibuu (right), the Mongolian mistress of Abdul Razak Baginda (left), a close associate of ousted Malaysian premier Najib Razak, was blown up with military-grade plastic explosives near Kuala Lumpur in 2006. (Photos: AFP)

Altantuya was said to be the lover of Abdul Razak Baginda - a defence analyst who advised Najib between 2000 and 2008 when he was then the defence minister.

Razak was charged with abetment in the murder, but was freed.

One of the convicted policeman, Azilah, is currently on death row at the Kajang prison, while Sirul fled to Australia before sentencing and is being held in an Australian immigration detention centre.

Sirul recently offered to testify on the murder in exchange for a pardon.

However, Shaariibuu's lawyer said it is not necessary to depend on Sirul to reopen the case as there are other witnesses.

“We don’t need Sirul. There is other evidence available in Malaysia, from the criminal proceedings itself, certain crucial witnesses were not called ... which could have shed light into the motive, as to who ordered the murder,” said Ramkarpal.

“Many people are under the wrong impression that we need him (Sirul) here which is certainly not the case,” Ramkarpal added.

Back in 2007, Setev Shaariibuu filed a civil suit seeking RM100 million in compensation over the death of his daughter.

A court had ordered a stay of the civil suit but it was revived recently.

The civil suit named the two convicted cops, Sirul and Azilah, defence analyst Abdul Razak Baginda and the government of Malaysia as defendants.

“The (previous) government of Malaysia had applied to strike out the suit against them and that was allowed, about two or three years ago. We then filed an appeal to the Court of Appeal and our appeal was allowed,” said lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo who is also part of the legal team.