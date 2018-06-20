Father of murdered Mongolian model Altantuya files police report in Malaysia to reopen investigation

KUALA LUMPUR: The father of murdered Mongolian model Àltantuya Shaariibuu lodged a police report on Wednesday (Jun 20) to jumpstart the process of reopening investigations into the case, nearly 12 years after she was killed in Malaysia.

"I, Shaariibuu Setev make this report for the purpose of investigations being commenced by the police on the murder of my daughter Altantuya Shhariibuu on 19.10.2006," said Shaariibuu in the police report.

Advertisement

"Throughout the said murder trial, no evidence was led by the prosecution as to who ordered my daughter's murder or the motive behind it, although I believe that this was relevant to the case."

His lawyer, Ramkarpal Singh, said the report is a first step in reopening the case.

"I think there is a very good chance of that happening within the next three to four months," Ramkarpal told reporters outside the Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur.

Altantuya, 28, was shot dead and her body blown up by military-grade C4 explosives in Shah Alam in 2006.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She left behind two sons, one of them is disabled and bedridden.

Two policemen, Sirul Azhar Umar and Azilah Hadri, who were former bodyguards of former prime minister Najib Razak, were found guilty and sentenced to death in 2015.

Azilah is currently on death row at Kajang prison, while Sirul fled to Australia before sentencing and is being held in an Australian immigration detention centre.

On Wednesday, lawyer Ramkarpal said the former aide-de-camp of Mr Najib, Musa Safri, was named as a key witness in the police report filed by Altantuya’s father.

"Musa Safri, he's certainly a very crucial witness. This is something the police must take into account. Why did the prosecution not call him in the past? It's a glaring omission on his (prosecutor's) part," said Ramkarpal.

"He is important because according to the prosecution's criminal case, he played a very significant role. He should be called up to explain what the role was," said Ramkarpal.

Altantuya was said to be the lover of Abdul Razak Baginda - a defence analyst who advised Mr Najib between 2000 and 2008 when he was then the defence minister.

Razak was charged with abetment in the murder, but was freed.

Shaariibuu, who came to Malaysia to seek a fresh probe into his daughter’s murder, will meet Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad at 5pm on Wednesday in Putrajaya to discuss the possibility of convening a Royal Commission of Inquiry into her death.

