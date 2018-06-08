Altantuya’s father to meet Malaysia PM Mahathir: Lawyer

GEORGE TOWN: The father of the murdered Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu has sought a meeting with Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.



Ramkarpal Singh, the lawyer representing Shaariibuu Setev, said on Friday (Jun 8) that he was arranging the Mongolian's journey to Malaysia. He is expected to arrive within a week or two.



"The decision by the Australian government to extradite Sirul Azhar Umar (who was convicted of killing Altantuya) is a positive development," Ramkarpal told reporters.

"The extradition is the first step for re-investigation. We know who killed her (Altantuya), she was murdered by Sirul and Azilah Hadri (a former Special Action Unit personnel) ... but we don’t know who directed the killing. This issue needs to be raised or disclosed now."

Ramkarpal said he would request that a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) be set up to investigate the motive behind Altantuya's murder.



He also urged new Attorney-General Tommy Thomas to seriously consider reopening the investigation into Altantuya's murder.



British daily The Guardian on Friday reported that the Australian authorities had approved Malaysia's request to extradite Sirul Azhar and that he was expected to return to the country within a month.



Australia had initially refused to extradite Sirul as it would violate the country’s law which forbids a person facing the death sentence to be returned to his country of origin.



However, during a press conference, Dr Mahathir said Malaysia had not yet officially asked Australia to extradite Sirul.

When asked if the government intended to reopen the case, Dr Mahathir replied: "We have been asked to look into it."

