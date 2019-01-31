Altantuya's son says had to change his name after mother's death, Malaysian court hears

SHAH ALAM: The eldest son of Altantuya Shaariibuu changed his name to Bayarkhuu Bayarjargal due to the negative publicity surrounding his mother's death, he said during a civil lawsuit hearing in a Malaysian court on Wednesday (Jan 30).

The 21-year-old, formerly known as Mungunshagai Bayarjargal, was also picked on in school, he added.

He was only 9 years old when his mother was shot dead in 2006 by two elite Malaysian policemen, who then had her body blown up in a forest in Shah Alam using military grade explosives.

Bayarkhuu told the court that he felt shocked and very sad upon learning about her death.

"I was asking myself why was I so unlucky to lose my mother," he said, when asked by Sangeet Kaur Deo, the counsel representing his family.

"I got even angrier and hurt when I knew that she was murdered in Malaysia and despised the people who were responsible for her death."

His grandmother Altantsetseg Sanjaa was the one who had delivered the news of his mother's death.

"It was very painful and sad growing up, as I clearly remember my friends' parents telling them not to play with me just because my mother was murdered in Malaysia," said Bayarkhuu, who lived with his relatives in the three years after his mother died.



As he was growing up, Bayarkhuu discovered more details about his mother's murder through news reports, the people around him and the Internet.



His grandfather Shaariibuu Setev supported Altantuya's children after her death, and continued to work to pay for expenses, Bayarkhuu said, while his grandmother stayed home to look after his younger brother.

Shaariibuu is also in Malaysia attending the civil lawsuit hearing.



To help contribute to the family financially, Bayarkhuu said that he also took up odd jobs, including selling CDs and DVDs on the street.

During the hearing, Bayarkhuu described Altantuya as a loving and adventurous woman who often took her children to the movies, for picnics and to playgrounds.



Altantuya Shaariibuu's father, Shaariibuu Setev. (Photo: Bernama)

ABDUL RAZAK BAGINDA WANTED A BABY WITH ALTANTUYA: WITNESS

According to a testimony on Wednesday by Namiraa Gerelmaa, 35, a cousin of Altantuya, the Mongolian national was hired by political analyst Abdul Razak Baginda for translation services related to the purchase of two military submarines.

Abdul Razak had introduced Altantuya to his lawyer as his wife, she claimed Altantuya had said, and that Abdul Razak wanted to have a baby with her.

Abdul Razak was an associate of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, who last week reiterated that he had never met Altantuya - after another witness testified in court on Jan 23 that she had seen both Najib and Altantuya together in a photograph.



The suit was filed by the family, including Altantuya's youngest son Altanshagai Munkhtulga.



His name was then removed after he died in 2017 at the age of 15. Altanshagai reportedly suffered from a disability following a bout of illness during infancy.

In a statement of claim, the family said that Altantuya's death caused psychological trauma, entitling them to be compensated with exemplary and aggravated damages.