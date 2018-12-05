Malaysia cop who led 1MDB probes retires

KUALA LUMPUR: Amar Singh, chief of the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID), retired from the police force on Wednesday (Dec 5) after a 35-year career.



Amar was initially scheduled to retire on Jun 6, but extended his tenure for six months following his involvement in the 1MDB investigations.



Amar, who is from Perak, began his career in the police force as a cadet assistant superintendent of police in 1983.

He then took on various other roles including as Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief in 2010, CCID deputy director in 2014 and KL police chief in 2016.

At the handover ceremony, Amar talked about how much he loved the job.

"If given another chance, I would still choose to serve the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM). Although my duties have ended, PDRM will still be close to my heart.



"This is because my grandfather, father and I all joined the police force," said Amar in his speech before handing over to the department's deputy director Saiful Azly Kamaruddin.



In June this year, Amar led the high-profile raids on premises linked to former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, with up to RM1.1 billion (US$270 million) of cash and luxury items seized. The raids were in connection with the 1MDB scandal.

He told reporters after the ceremony that the 1MDB investigations had been some of his most memorable and challenging.

Also present at the ceremony were Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Noor Rashid Ibrahim, as well as senior officers.

Mohamad Fuzi reportedly said that the 1MDB investigations, as well as some others, will now be handled by acting CCID director Saiful.

"The good work shown by Datuk Seri Amar will be continued by those taking over, where officers involved will continue their investigations," he said, as cited by the Malay Mail.