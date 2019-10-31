Body of missing British tourist Amelia Bambridge found off Cambodia coast: Police

PHNOM PENH: The body of 21-year-old British tourist Amelia Bambridge was found floating in the sea, more than a week after she went missing from a Cambodian island, police told AFP on Thursday (Oct 31).

"We found the body of the missing British woman," said the police chief of Preah Sihanouk province Chuon Narin.

He did not speculate on what happened to her after she disappeared from a beach party on Oct 24, but earlier this week he said she may have drowned.

Ms Bambridge did not check out of her hostel following the party that went into the early hours on the Police Beach in Koh Rong, an island popular with backpackers and full of budget guesthouses and bars.



Nearly 200 army, navy and police personnel scoured Koh Rong island in southern Cambodia for sixth day to find tourist Amelia Bambridge (Photo: AFP/TANG CHHIN Sothy)

Cambodian National Police hold a bag belonging to missing British tourist Amelia Bambridge. (Photo: AFP/Handout)

The desperate search for Ms Bambridge on Koh Rong included more than 100 army, navy and police officers as well as relatives and volunteers.



Her family members flew to the island to help with the investigation and have also been active on social media asking travellers for possible clues.

Police later found her bag and phone in the area where she was last seen.

Six men were held for questioning by police on Tuesday but have since been found not to be involved and released.