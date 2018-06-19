Amirudin Shari sworn in as new Selangor chief minister

KLANG: Amirudin Shari, the state assemblyman for Sungai Tua, was sworn in as the new chief minister of the state of Selangor on Tuesday (Jun 19).

He succeeds Mohamed Azmin Ali who has been appointed the Minister for Economic Affairs in Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad's Cabinet.

Amirudin, 38, took his oath of office as the 16th chief minister of the state before the Sultan of Selangor Sharafuddin Idris Shah at the Istana Alam Shah.

The swearing-in, held at the Throne Room of the palace, was witnessed by Shah Alam High Court Judge Mohd Zabidin.

