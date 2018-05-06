Another PM scorned by Mahathir, Abdullah Badawi warns voters to be careful about who they choose in GE14

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi has warned Malaysians against electing leaders "who share the same bed but have different dreams" in a statement issued days ahead of the nation's general election.

"I would also like to remind those contesting this election that you do so out of a sense of duty to your country and to serve your fellow citizens and not merely to seize power for power's sake," it read.

Mr Abdullah was current opposition leader Dr Mahathir Mohamad's immediate successor, serving in office from 2003 to 2009. Like Prime Minister Najib Razak now, Mr Abdullah fell out of favour with the longest serving prime minister, who often publicly critiqued decisions he made. At the time, Dr Mahathir had supported Mr Najib taking over from Mr Abdullah as prime minister in 2009 - but years later, history appears to have repeated itself.

Dr Mahathir has withdrawn his support for his former protege's leadership, a move the 92-year-old says was triggered by scandals plaguing the state investment firm formerly advised by Mr Najib, 1Malaysia Development Berhad. The veteran politician is now campaigning against him and the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition as a member of an opposition pact led by another once-estranged deputy, Anwar Ibrahim.

"An election is not a game of chance, neither is it an excuse to change for the sake of changing as there is no system that is perfect," said Mr Abdullah.

"Malaysians should be honest with themselves and carefully evaluate the electoral promises made by competing parties and rationally distinguish between what is real and achievable and what are mere promises made just to fish for votes, as the promise of spring may lead to a glorious summer but it can also end up in a winter of discomfort for our country".

The statement did not go into specifics but the opposition has been criticised for "populist" promises, including abolishing the goods and services tax rolled out by PM Najib Razak.

Mr Abdullah's son-in-law, Khairy Jamaluddin, serves in Mr Najib's cabinet as Youth and Sports Minister.