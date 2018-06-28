Anti-graft agency raids apartment of Malaysian businessman Jho Low: Reports

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is conducting a raid on the apartment of businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, Malaysian media reports said on Thursday (Jun 28).



Low has been named by Malaysian authorities as a central figure in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Officers inside Jho Low's apartment. (Photo: MACC)

Photos of the raid circulating on social media showed several people carrying camera equipment and searching a service apartment unit in Kuala Lumpur that belonged to Low. There were pictures of a safe, a paper shredder and cash found in the apartment.

An image of a search warrant for the MACC to conduct the raid was apparently leaked. The warrant, which included the address of the unit, said: "Based on the information, and after investigations, we find that there are logical reasons to suspect that this premise (address below) may contain information on offences under the MACC Act 2009.”

The unit is in a condominium complex located at 3 Jalan Kia Peng.

On Jun 7, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) issued a notice asking for Low and former director of SRC International Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil to assist in investigations regarding SRC, a former unit of 1MDB.

SRC International has been linked to transfers of RM42 million (US$10.6 million) into the personal account of former prime minister Najib Razak.







