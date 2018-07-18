Anwar's appeal to reinstate lawsuit to be heard on Sep 14

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia's Court of Appeal has set Sep 14 to hear the appeal by de facto Pakatan Harapan leader Anwar Ibrahim to reinstate his lawsuit against the Malaysian government relating to his sodomy conviction.

Deputy registrar Haslina Basarudin set the date after the matter came up for case management on Wednesday (Jul 18).

Anwar's counsel J Leela and the government's senior federal counsel Mazlifah Ayob were present at the case management.

On Nov 8 last year, the Kuala Lumpur High Court struck out the suit after allowing the government's application.

Anwar filed the originating summons on Jun 9 last year, claiming that he did not get a fair trial in the appeal against his sodomy conviction.

Anwar has sought a declaration that his conviction by the Court of Appeal on Mar 7, 2014 was ultra vires, or beyond its legal power, and was thus null and void.

He also wanted an order that the decision by the Federal Court in upholding the Court of Appeal’s decision was ultra vires and therefore null and void.

In his affidavit, he claimed prominent lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah received RM9.5 million (US$2.3 million) from former prime minister Najib Razak to lead the prosecution team in the appeal over his sodomy conviction.

The government filed the application to strike out Anwar’s suit on grounds that it was petty, had no cause of action and an abuse of the court process.

High Court judge Azizah Nawawi held that Anwar's case was groundless and without any supporting evidence.

Anwar's conviction and five-year jail term for sodomising his former aide Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan was upheld by the Federal Court. Anwar, however, was given a full pardon by the king on May 16.