Anwar defends Nurul Izzah over remarks labelling Malaysia PM Mahathir a dictator

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday (Mar 26) defended lawmaker Nurul Izzah Anwar, after she stirred controversy by reportedly labelling Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad a former dictator.

In an interview with the Straits Times which was published over the weekend, the Permatang Puah lawmaker said Dr Mahathir has caused much damage to the nation.

Ms Nurul Izzah, who is Mr Anwar’s daughter, added that she was “heartbroken” by Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) slow delivery of its campaign promises. She also pledged to step down as a federal lawmaker after her current term.

On Tuesday, Mr Anwar said her remarks were directed generally against the PH government and not specifically at Dr Mahathir.

“I think it (Ms Nurul Izzah’s criticism) was not wholly aimed at Tun Mahathir, but also directed towards other (PH leaders) who voiced their opinions and attacked each other,” he said without elaborating.

Mr Anwar said he and his family were firmly behind Dr Mahathir’s leadership and will allow the prime minister the space he needs to carry out his policies.

“We give space, as this does not mean we cannot have differences in opinions, or offer criticism,” he was quoted as saying by Malay Mail.

He stated that Ms Nurul Izzah had made the remarks during the interview “some time ago”.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat lawmaker Nurul Izzah Anwar. (File photo: Bernama)

Last Friday, Ms Nurul Izzah resigned from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) after Dr Mahathir announced that Mr Ronald Kiandee, a lawmaker from his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, would remain as PAC chairman.

This goes against PH’s election pledge that the PAC chairman should be an opposition parliamentarian.

This country needs doers who are prepared to tough it out all the way, not cry babies. Whatever it takes, we must make it work. If you can't take the heat, get out of the kitchen. — Mohamed Azmin Ali (@AzminAli) March 24, 2019

Following Ms Nurul Izzah’s remarks, Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali tweeted on Sunday: “This country needs doers who are prepared to tough it out all the way, not cry babies.”

“Whatever it takes, we must make it work. If you can't take the heat, get out of the kitchen,” he added.

On Tuesday, Mr Anwar said that Mr Azmin should “cool down”. “There are people who want to take their principles and ideas. There are people who are set to defend their positions at all costs. So, take this into consideration,” he was quoted as saying by The Malaysian Insight.

Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad speaking at an investment forum. (Photo: Bernama)

Additionally, Prime Minister's Political Secretary Abu Bakar Yahya said on Monday that Ms Nurul Izzah was immature, irrational and emotional in her comments.

On his part, Dr Mahathir said he was “equally disappointed” in those who said they were dissatisfied with his leadership.

PAS LEADER DEFENDS MAHATHIR



Abdul Hadi Awang, president of Malaysian opposition party PAS. (File photo: AFP)

Meanwhile, Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) leader Abdul Hadi Awang on Tuesday defended Dr Mahathir.

Ms Nurul Izzah was being unfair to the prime minister, he said. “He (Dr Mahathir) was chosen democratically in elections and PH chose him. He did not appoint himself,” the PAS leader was quoted as saying by Malay Mail.

PAS earlier said that it would support Dr Mahathir in the event of a no-confidence motion against him. However, Dr Mahathir has stated that he does not require support from the Islamist party.