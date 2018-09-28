Anwar hopes Port Dickson voters will 'make wise decision', elect him as MP

KUALA LUMPUR: People's Justice Party (PKR) president-elect Anwar Ibrahim on Friday (Sep 28) said he hoped that Port Dickson voters will make a wise decision and elect him as their Member of Parliament in the upcoming by-election.

“InsyaAllah (God willing), the voters will make a wise decision,” he told reporters.

Advertisement

Anwar said he believed he could win the seat as he had an excellent track record of having championed the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel and veterans of the garrison town which Port Dickson town is known as.

“When (former prime minister) Najib Razak proposed that the Sungai Besi Camp be privatised to Jho Low and gang, I objected to it in Parliament and insisted on protecting the rights of the (army) veterans.

“This (Parliament) record is very clear and I believe the voters can access it (in the Parliament Hansard),” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also said he would go down to the ground to meet the voters and offer his services to them.

Anwar was speaking to reporters after the conclusion of proceedings in the defamation suit he had filed against former Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Permatang Pauh, Mazlan Ismail, in the High Court.

When asked about his thoughts regarding a Port Dickson voter who had filed a judicial review seeking a court order to declare the resignation of Danyal Balagopal Abdullah as its MP to be null and void, Anwar said that it would not affect the election process.

“It is only a move by certain quarters to prevent me (from contesting). Certain quarters have tried for 20 years to stop me continuously. But, I am confident, InsyaAllah (God willing), that the voters will make a wise decision,” he said.

Danyal Balagopal, 68, vacated the seat on Sep 12 to enable Anwar to contest the by-election and become an MP.

Meanwhile, Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) has named armed forces veteran Mohd Nazari Mokhtar, 57, as its candidate.

Other candidates who will challenge Anwar include former Negeri Sembilan head of the state government Mohd Isa Abdul Samad and social media personality Stevie Chan Keng Leong.

Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) has also indicated interest in fielding a candidate.

The nomination for the by-election is Sep 28 and polling on Oct 13.

In the 14th general election on May 9, Danyal Balagopal beat Datuk V.S. Mogan of BN and Mahfuz Roslan of PAS with a majority of 17,710 votes.