Anwar Ibrahim declares RM10.7 million worth of assets

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) leader Anwar Ibrahim has declared assets worth about RM10.7 million (US$2.6 million) to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), as requested by the government.

The amount includes Anwar’s home in Bukit Segambut worth RM9.5 million, personal secretary Shukri Saad said in a statement on Thursday (Mar 7).

Anwar had bought the house for RM4.5 million after selling his Bukit Damansara home in 2005, Shukri said.

The Port Dickson MP also declared a piece of land he had bought in 1974 for RM7,000. The land, located in Kuantan, Pahang, is currently valued at RM420,000.

His remaining assets, worth about RM830,000, are from investments and savings accounts.

"With this, it is finalised that the total value of assets belonging to Anwar Ibrahim is worth RM10,748,658.83," Shukri said.



Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng had topped the list of income declarations when it was made public by the MACC via an online portal.

The list reports the declared income of more than 80 members of parliament and some of their family members, in a bid by the Pakatan Harapan coalition government to prove its transparency.

As of Friday, Lim dropped to the number six spot with a total monthly income of RM86,000 and total assets worth RM1.4 million.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is at number one with a monthly income of about RM76,000 and total assets worth RM32 million.