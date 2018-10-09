'I love him as a father and a leader': Anwar, Mahathir in show of unity at by-election rally

PORT DICKSON: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and the man slated to take over him, Anwar Ibrahim, have attempted to show once and for all that they have buried the hatchet on the campaign trail in Port Dickson.

Anwar is running for the parliamentary seat of Port Dickson in a by-election, after being unable to contest in the May general election due to a prison sentence.

Advertisement

Malaysia's PKR de facto leader Anwar Ibrahim (left) delivers his speech during a rally in Port Dickson on Oct 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

​​​​​​​

But rumours have been persistent that Anwar’s rush to return to parliament poses a challenge to his former mentor-turned-rival-turned-ally Mahathir.

But what took place on the rally stage in Port Dickson is still hard for many to believe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anwar professed his love for Mahathir, who was there to endorse Anwar as Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election.

But love is hardly what has characterised their relationship for most of the past 20 years.

Mahathir infamously sacked Anwar when he was last prime minister in the 1990s, with the latter blaming Mahathjr for the sodomy and corruption charges he faced soon after.

They put aside two decades of animosity to defeat the Barisan Nasional coalition for the first time in history in May, with a promise that Anwar will be the nation’s next prime minister after Mahathir.

But not everyone has been convinced of their alliance.

So Anwar went - what some might say, above and beyond - to prove this at their joint rally on Monday night (Oct 8).

Malaysia's PKR de facto leader Anwar Ibrahim delivers his speech during a rally in Port Dickson. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

"I am saying this with all sincerity. I know him. I love him as a father and a leader," said Anwar.

"I have fought against him. And now I accept that he is the best man to lead Malaysia now."

Mahathir was less effusive, choosing instead to speak more broadly about his government’s policies.

However, he also admitted that he was happy to campaign for the de facto leader of the Parti Keadilan Rakyat.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad delivers his speech during a rally for Anwar Ibrahim in Port Dickson, on Oct 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

But his presence alone was an endorsement Anwar could use in Port Dickson, where he is facing a seven-cornered fight - including from former state chief minister Isa Samad, as well as his one-time aide Saiful Bukhari, who accused him of sodomy.

While Anwar is largely tipped to win, Mahathir serves as a majority boosting reminder of the federal government backing that comes with voting for a Pakatan Harapan candidate.

But more broadly, on a national scale, Mahathir and his ministers in Port Dickson were an assurance to the public that the coalition they voted in is still united.

Mahathir said: “Ladies and gentlemen, if I were to think about the past, If Anwar were to think about what happened to him, I don’t think we could unite.

"Defence Mnister Mat Sabu was in jail too during my time. (Finance Minister) Guan Eng too. How could we work together? But they were willing to forget the past to face a new challenge. As did I.”

If Anwar wins this by-election, he will be in parliament with Mahathir as soon as Monday when parliament reconvenes.

