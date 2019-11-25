Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim says he will not join Cabinet in event of reshuffle

SHAH ALAM: Parti Keadilan Rakyat's (PKR) President Anwar Ibrahim said on Sunday (Nov 24) that he will not accept any post in the event of a Cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Mr Anwar stressed that he would not offer himself to join the Cabinet of Dr Mahathir.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I do not intend to join the Cabinet (of Dr Mahathir)," said Mr Anwar, who is slated to succeed Dr Mahathir as the eighth prime minister under an arrangement by Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.



Mr Anwar, the Port Dickson Member of Parliament, was replying to a question on whether he would join the Cabinet when Dr Mahathir decides to reshuffle it.



In his speech, Mr Anwar reminded leaders and members of PKR to stop raising the issue of power transition for the post of prime minister.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Give space to Dr Mahathir so that the process of transition (of power) can be carried out in a proper manner," he said.

"If the situation is calm and peaceful, it will be easier for (Dr Mahathir) to discharge his duty ... I’m not upset and not worried although there are quarters trying to undermine this understanding (on power transfer)."

Mr Anwar said only the PH Presidential Council could decide on the person to be appointed the eighth prime minister and the date for the power transition.