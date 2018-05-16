Anwar Ibrahim to meet Malaysian king after release

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian king has invited Anwar Ibrahim for an audience at the royal palace after the latter's release from prison on Wednesday (May 16).

The meeting is set for 12.30pm, Parti Keadilan Rakyat's deputy president Azmin Ali told reporters outside the hospital.

The Pardons Board will meet at 11am to discuss and process Anwar's release and application for a pardon.

Selangor Chief Minister and PKR deputy president @AzminAli is at hospital to convey the letter from the King. pic.twitter.com/ORTNfxwENy — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) May 16, 2018

The 70-year-old began serving a five-year sentence in February 2015 after the Malaysian high court upheld his conviction and sentence on a charge of having sodomised a former personal aide.

Anwar was jailed in Sungai Buloh Prison, and was scheduled to be freed on Jun 8. He has spent the last few months in hospital recovering from a shoulder operation.

