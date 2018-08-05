Anwar Ibrahim submits form to contest PKR presidency

PETALING JAYA: Anwar Ibrahim sent in his nomination form to contest the Parti Keadilan Rakyat president post on Sunday (Aug 5).

Anwar will be contesting for the first time after years of being a de facto leader because of his past convictions.

The ruling party with the greatest majority in Malaysian parliament, @KEADILAN, is today accepting nominations for its central leadership positions. @anwaribrahim will be contesting the presidency for the first time after years of being “de facto” leader due to prison convictions pic.twitter.com/wFt0WHj3w0 — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) August 5, 2018





His candidacy form, proposed by Malaysian deputy prime minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, was handed over by PKR strategic director Sim Tze Tzin to the party's elections committee at about 11.15am.

Meanwhile, as of 11.44am, two candidacy forms for the PKR youth chief post had also been sent in.

They were from Johor Bahru MP Akmal Nasir and Kota Anggerik assemblyman Najwan Halimi.

Elsewhere, Melaka PKR deputy youth chief Naqiuddin Nazrin is vying for the deputy youth chief post, while PKR Wanita vice chief Daroyah Alwi will contest the party’s Wanita deputy chief post.

The nomination process for PKR’s party elections began at 10am at PKR headquarters on Sunday.