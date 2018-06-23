Anwar Ibrahim taken to hospital with back, shoulder pains

KUALA LUMPUR: Anwar Ibrahim, the de facto leader of Malaysia's People's Justice Party, was taken to the emergency room after complaining of back and shoulder pains upon his return from a trip to Turkey on Saturday (Jun 23).

The party's communications director, Fahmi Fadzil, said in a statement that Anwar was in stable condition.

He is at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

Anwar's daughter, Nurul Izzah, told Channel NewsAsia that she was on the way to the hospital, where her father had been taken to in an ambulance.

Sekitar 9.30mlm tadi DS @anwaribrahim telah dibawa dari rumah ke PPUM (out-patient di wad kecemasan) menaiki ambulans, kerana mengadu sakit bahu & belakang sejurus pulang dari Turki.



Beliau dalam keadaan stabil, tahap kesihatan tidak membimbangkan. — Fahmi Fadzil (@fahmi_fadzil) June 23, 2018

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has said he will hand over the reins to Anwar once the latter is elected as a Member of Parliament in a by-election or elected as a senator.

Anwar, 70, was freed from prison on May 16 after receiving a royal pardon from the Malaysian King.

He began serving a five-year sentence in February 2015 after the Malaysian high court upheld his conviction and sentence on a charge of having sodomised a former personal aide.

At the time of his release in May, he had been warded at Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital for a few months recovering from an operation for a shoulder problem.

He has been undergoing treatments for a shoulder injury since Sep 22, 2017, when a vehicle transporting him from Kuala Lumpur Hospital to Sungai Buloh Prison was involved in an accident.

In March, he reportedly suffered an adverse reaction to a steroid jab for his shoulder injury.

Anwar visited Turkey on Thursday after being invited by the country’s leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.