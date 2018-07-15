Anwar Ibrahim to contest People's Justice Party presidency

KUALA LUMPUR: The defacto leader of the People's Justice Party, Anwar Ibrahim, will contest the post of president for the first time after years of being unable to do so due to his prison convictions.

His wife, deputy prime minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, has held the position uncontested for more than a decade since the party as it's known today was established.

Advertisement

Anwar is finally eligible to contest, having received a full pardon from the King in May for a sodomy conviction he alleges was orchestrated by the previous government to keep him out of politics. His coalition, Pakatan Harapan, won the general election for the first time earlier that month.

"God willing, if the mandate is obtained from party grassroots throughout the country, I will lead the party as President after the completion of the National Congress of Keadilan in November 2018," he said in a statement on his Facebook page on Sunday (Jul 14).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anwar said the decision to contest was made after discussions with the party leadership including the current president, Dr Wan Azizah and deputy president Azmin Ali, who is also Minister for Economic Affairs.

He also intends to contest as an MP at some point to pave the way for his return to politics. Prior to the May 9 general election, Pakatan Harapan had agreed for Anwar to be the next prime minister once his former rival-turned-ally Dr Mahathir Mohamad steps down.



