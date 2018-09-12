Anwar Ibrahim to contest vacated Port Dickson seat

PORT DICKSON: Parti Keadlian Rakyat (PKR) president-elect Anwar Ibrahim will contest the Port Dickson seat in a by-election, it was announced on Wednesday (Sep 12).



Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, the current member of parliament for Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan, announced at a news conference he will vacate his seat, paving the way for Anwar's return to Malaysia's parliament.

Anwar, 70, was freed from prison on May 16 after receiving a royal pardon from the Malaysian king.

He began serving a five-year sentence in February 2015 after the Malaysian high court upheld his conviction and sentence on a charge of having sodomised a former personal aide.



