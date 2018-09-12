Anwar Ibrahim to contest vacated Port Dickson seat

FILE PHOTO: Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim speaks with the media as former Indonesian President
Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim. (File photo: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)
(Updated: )

PORT DICKSON: Parti Keadlian Rakyat (PKR) president-elect Anwar Ibrahim will contest the Port Dickson seat in a by-election, it was announced on Wednesday (Sep 12).

Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, the current member of parliament for Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan, announced at a news conference he will vacate his seat, paving the way for Anwar's return to Malaysia's parliament. 


Anwar, 70, was freed from prison on May 16 after receiving a royal pardon from the Malaysian king.

He began serving a five-year sentence in February 2015 after the Malaysian high court upheld his conviction and sentence on a charge of having sodomised a former personal aide.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

Source: CNA/na(rw)

