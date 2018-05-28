Anwar Ibrahim urges Malaysians to monitor, criticise government

KUALA LUMPUR: The de facto leader of Malaysia's Parti Keadilan Rakyat Anwar Ibrahim has urged Malaysians to be the critics of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government's performance.

Speaking at an event on Sunday (May 27), Anwar said he would join the community in monitoring the Pakatan Harapan government under the leadership of new prime minister Mahathir Mohamad in ensuring that the people and the country's future were being looked after.

"I spoke with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that we will monitor what the task of the deputy prime minister in Pandan is like. We will also monitor the work of Izham Hashim in the Pandan Indah state seat," he said. His wife, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, has been appointed deputy prime minister while Parti Amanah Negara's Izham Hashim is the assemblyman for Pandan Indah.

"It's our duty now, not to insult them (the current government) but to lovingly remind them of the responsibilities that must be fulfilled," Anwar added.

He also said that he wanted the government to champion the lot of the poor and orphans, and hopes the economic gap between the people - which has now been perceived to be drifting further apart - could be narrowed.

"The wealthy are overflowing with riches, and it is different with low-income people, who are further burdened with taxes and price increases.

"This is the responsibility of the PH government under the leadership of Tun Dr Mahathir. Our job is to help these good aspirations be implemented," he said.

Anwar, along with Wan Azizah and Izham, had attended the Iftar Perdana Ceremony at Nurul Hidayah Mosque at Kampung Pandan Dalam.