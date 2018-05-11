Anwar Ibrahim watches livestream of PM Mahathir's swearing-in ceremony from hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Keadilan Rakyat's (PKR) de facto leader Anwar Ibrahim watched on Thursday (May 10) as his former rival Dr Mahathir Mohamad was sworn in as Malaysia's seventh prime minister.

The party's deputy youth chief, Dr Afif Bahardin, posted a Facebook Live video of Anwar watching the ceremony on a wall-mounted television, writing: "Watching the swearing-in ceremony of the prime minister at a secret location."



Advertisement





That secret location turned out to be the Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital, where Anwar had been recuperating after a surgery. Dr Afif later tweeted photos of a smiling Anwar, who was wearing hospital garb.

With them was PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali. Dr Afif said on Twitter: "Azmin and myself were able to meet Anwar Ibrahim briefly in Cheras. We pray that all the processes go smoothly."

He also included the hashtag #BebasAnwar or "Free Anwar".

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the Free Anwar Facebook page, the former deputy prime minister cried "as he watched the fall of Barisan Nasional".

In his first media address after being elected Prime Minister, Dr Mahathir Mohamad reaffirmed that he would honour his agreement to "get Anwar a full pardon".

Alhamdulillah kemenangan rakyat membolehkan ini berlaku. @AzminAli dan saya dapat bertemu @anwaribrahim sebentar tadi di Cheras. Kita doakan segala proses bakal berjalan lancar #KeadilanMenang #BebasAnwar pic.twitter.com/2qA10hoOu0 — Dr. Afif Bahardin (@afifbahardin) May 10, 2018





He had said on Wednesday that Anwar would, however, have to win a by-election or be elected senator in order for him to take over as prime minister.

When asked at the post-ceremony press conference how long he intended to remain as PM, Dr Mahathir said he would "stay for as long as (his) experience is needed, but not too long".

