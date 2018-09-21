No government facilities, machinery for Port Dickson by-election: Anwar

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate for the Port Dickson by-election Anwar Ibrahim has stressed that no government facilities and machinery should be used for his campaign during the election.

The PKR leader said this is important to signal to the people that PH contests elections in a clean and transparent manner.

“We have deputy prime minister (Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail), Economic Affairs Minister (Mohamed Azmin Ali), Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister (Saifuddin Nasution Ismail), several other ministers and deputy ministers from our party and I have made it very clear that I do not want any government facilities or machinery to be used in the by-election.

“In fact, I was informed by Saifuddin that there is a programme organised much earlier by his ministry which falls during the campaign period.

“But then they have decided to postpone the programme because we do not want to be seen using government facilities for campaigning and that’s an important signal to the people,” he said at a press conference on Friday (Sep 21).

Anwar was officially announced on Friday as PH’s candidate for the by-election, which is on Oct 13.

The announcement was made by outgoing Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also Deputy Prime Minister and Anwar’s wife, at the same press conference.

Anwar said PH will not take the by-election lightly even though the Port Dickson constituency is considered by many as a PKR stronghold.

“We have to appeal to the voters, we must explain our position, we must get their support,” he said.

Nomination for the poll is on Sep 29.

Incumbent Port Dickson MP Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, who is from PKR, vacated the seat to give way to Anwar who is slated to succeed Dr Mahathir Mohamad as Malaysia's prime minister.