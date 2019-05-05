Anwar's office, social media accounts hit by cyberattack

SEREMBAN: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim said on Sunday (May 5) that his office and social media accounts were hit by a cyberattack on Friday.

Mr Anwar, who is the Member of Parliament for Port Dickson, urged all parties to be wary of information coming from his office as well as social media accounts in his name.

He also said that his office is working with the relevant authorities to resolve the problem.

Mr Anwar said that cyberattacks are becoming a major issue as people spend more time online.

“Individuals are resorting to using digital tools for immediate gains, or to create uncertainty and disorder," he said.

He added that attention should be given to Big Data and artificial intelligence, which must also be balanced with reasonable data protection as well as the ethical application of such technology.

“These issues are also being addressed and will be a focus of the Digital Native Agenda (DNA23),” he said.