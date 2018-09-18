Anwar Ibrahim says open to special role for Mahathir after he steps down as Malaysia's prime minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim said that it is unlikely Mahathir Mohamad will want to remain in government after he steps down as prime minister as planned in two years' time, but does not rule out the possibility that a special position could be created for Mahathir to continue contributing to the country.

In an exclusive interview with Channel NewsAsia's current affairs programme Conversation With, Malaysia’s prime minister-in-waiting was asked if a special position mirroring the role of senior minister or minister mentor in neighbouring Singapore could be created for Mahathir after he retires.

The 71-year-old responded by saying that it would not be "problematic" if his relationship with his former nemesis-turned-ally remained cordial.

“Tun Mahathir has always said to me: 'You retire, retire'. But we are open - as long as the relations are now not only cordial but working relations based on trust, I don’t foresee that as problematic at all," said Anwar.

However, Anwar also said that he does not believe Mahathir, who will be 95 years old when he steps down as prime minister, is keen to remain in the government.

“I don’t believe - after extensive discussion with Mahathir - he’s interested to have a position in government. But I think we should utilise his expertise and experience to assist and formulate some of our policies and even assist to probably help in explaining or establishing contacts locally, domestically and internationally”, Anwar said.

BACK IN PARLIAMENT BY MID-OCTOBER

Anwar, the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president-elect, has spent almost 11 years behind bars over criminal convictions that he has said were trumped up by the previous administration to thwart his ascent.

He served as Mahathir's deputy from 1993 to 1998, but was sacked after a row with his mentor and eventually arrested and jailed on disputed charges of sodomy and corruption. He was released in 2004, but convicted and jailed again for a second time for sodomy in 2015.

Anwar said he is geared up to return to parliament as early as next month, before the tabling of the national budget on Nov 2, to contribute towards parliamentary reform.

While it is too early to talk about when and how exactly the power transition will take place, said Anwar, his focus now is to support Mahathir as prime minister and help him effect change and reform for a new Malaysia.

“Although I’m leading a party with significant numbers of MPs in parliament, but my position is very clear. You have the prime minister, you should give the support, you give the latitude and we give him the undertaking that the entire party and the machinery are with him in effecting reforms,” said Anwar.

WHO WILL BE ANWAR’S DPM?

While it is understood that Anwar's wife and Malaysia' current Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail will step down when he takes over the premiership, he was coy when asked who he would like to see become his deputy.

“It’s for the MPs to recommend, for the parties to decide. I should not pre-empt that. There is of course a broad understanding but only in terms of my position. There’s no insistence or even lobbies for the next person to be deputy prime minister.“

Anwar also said that he does not rule out a Cabinet reshuffle when he comes on board, adding that he will decide based on the performance of the existing Cabinet ministers appointed by Mahathir.

“I think the option is always given to the new leader to decide. I have not thought about it yet; it all depends, because they have one, one-and-a-half years to prove themselves. If they are effective, they should continue. If they are mediocre or lacking in expertise or their performance is poor, naturally we have to revise. I mean that is expected.”

MAHATHIR WAS RIGHT TO RETHINK SOME INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS

When asked what he thought of Mahathir’s move to cancel several infrastructure projects with Chinese state-owned enterprises, Anwar said that he was in full support of the prime minister’s decisions.

The projects, he said, warranted a review because of two reasons.

"(Malaysia's) financial condition doesn’t warrant us to embark on a massive mega project," said Anwar.

"Number two, it’s not a matter of Chinese investment, it’s what we suspect as dubious deals within the former administration and specific companies. What needs to happen is for example, scrap then relook at it. If it is deemed to be important infrastructure then this can be considered later. But Mahathir made the right decision, giving the right signal," he added.

With Singapore, he said, deferring the multi-billion-dollar KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail was necessary given the country’s financial constraints.

He said that he had met Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and former Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong during his recent visit to Singapore, and that they understood Malaysia’s position.

He also said that he has assured Singapore's leaders that Malaysia will strive for better bilateral relations under the new Pakatan Harapan government.

“I’ve given categorical assurance that nothing will stop us in trying, attempting to forge sound, effective, better relations with Singapore. There are of course some serious contentious issues that must be dealt with, but notwithstanding that, the trade, investments, bilateral relations must continue.”

A by-election has been triggered in the seaside town of Port Dickson in Negri Sembilan to pave the way for Anwar’s return to parliament in October, in time for the mid-term review of the 11th Malaysian Plan and the tabling of the national budget on Nov 2.

To be a prime minister, Anwar must first become an elected Member of Parliament under Malaysia’s constitution.

UMNO NOT IN PH EQUATION FOR NOW

Formerly from the largest Malay nationalist party, UMNO, Anwar has welcomed overtures by some UMNO leaders to throw their support behind him in the Port Dickson by-election.

“Why should I be so overconfident or arrogant to say 'no, I don’t need you'. But I’m not saying that therefore our platform, because our party platform, Pakatan platform must be based on certain agenda, certain principles and policies. If they want to do and take initiative on their own, I will say 'welcome'.”

He echoed Mahathir’s stance that UMNO has no place in the Pakatan Harapan coalition. It is best for UMNO, he said, to remain as the opposition.

Any UMNO leader who wants to join his party will have to have their background and track record properly vetted, he said.

“It will depend who, how controversial, what dubious deals they were involved in the past," said Anwar.

"I as a person, personally, I’m very forgiving. What they blasted me, or dishonourably, that can be forgotten and forgiven. But when it comes to the deals, they have to explain to the authorities.“