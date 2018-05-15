Anwar's appointment as PM should not be done in haste: Wan Azizah

KUALA LUMPUR: The appointment of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) de facto leader Anwar Ibrahim as the eighth prime minister of Malaysia will not be made in haste, said his wife Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail who has been named the new deputy prime minister.

The PKR president said the appointment would be made, in accordance with the original plan, during the mid-term of the new Pakatan Harapan administration.

“Right now, we want the government helmed by (Prime Minister) Dr Mahathir Mohamad to function smoothly,” she said to reporters after visiting Anwar at the Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital on Tuesday (May 15).

"We want his administration to bring about the changes and reformation that is needed," The Star quoted her as saying.

Dr Wan Azizah was asked to comment on a media report in which Council of Eminent Persons chairman Daim Zainuddin said that it would be foolish to make Anwar prime minister as soon as he returns to Parliament.

On Monday, the Comptroller of the Royal Household, Istana Negara, Wan Ahmad Dahlan Ab Aziz, said in a statement that the king, Sultan Muhammad V, had consented to all procedures related to the proceedings of the Pardons Board pertaining to Anwar being finalised on Wednesday.

"The Pardons Board is scheduled to sit at 11am tomorrow (Wednesday) and we won't know how long it will take before he is set free," she said to The Star.

Asked about Anwar’s health, Dr Wan Azizah, who is the MP for Pandan, said her husband was recovering.

“He is recovering. On the ceramah (talk) scheduled tomorrow, Insya-Allah (God willing), let’s wait,” she said. He is scheduled to give a speech at 10pm.

Anwar began serving a five-year jail sentence in February 2015 after the Malaysian federal court upheld his conviction and sentence on a charge of having sodomised a former personal aide.