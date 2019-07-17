Anwar’s political secretary among those arrested over viral sex video implicating Malaysian minister

KUALA LUMPUR: An aide to Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim has been arrested in connection to the dissemination of a viral sex video implicating a Cabinet minister.

According to Malaysian media reports, Mr Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak - who is Mr Anwar’s political secretary and PKR’s Kuala Kangsar, Perak division chief - was among three men detained on Tuesday (Jul 16).

The 37-year-old was said to have been nabbed at a house near Pasir Gudang, Johor.

“A Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department team consisting of the classified crime investigations and organised crime investigation units raided the house at 3pm based on information,” said a Malay Mail report, citing an unnamed source.

“All three suspects were then brought to the Seri Alam district police headquarters for documentation and processing before being escorted to Kuala Lumpur.”

The arrests on Tuesday came after the police arrested former PKR member Haziq Aziz and five other people over the weekend in multiple locations across the Klang Valley.

The six of them are being held for investigation under Section 377B of the Penal Code for carnal intercourse against the course of nature, as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities.

They will remain in remand until Jul 20. Several of them are believed to be PKR members.

Mr Haziq, who was arrested on Jun 14, has been released on bail. He has confessed to being the man in the video and named Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali as the other party.

Mr Azmin, who is also from PKR, has vehemently denied the allegation, calling it a nefarious plot by his opponents to assassinate his reputation and character and destroy his political career.

There have been suggestions that supporters of Mr Anwar were responsible for the video in a bid to topple Mr Azmin, but Mr Anwar has refuted the allegations.

Mr Farhash, meanwhile, had earlier said that Mr Azmin should quit his positions if it is proven that he was involved in the sex video.

On Tuesday, Mr Anwar, who is also the prime minister-in-waiting, said Malaysians want to know who is behind the dissemination of the viral video.

“The investigations are under the purview of the police. There are two phases: Is the video genuine and who was the one who spread it," he was quoted as saying by the Star. “The people want to know these two aspects.”

Pakatan Harapan, a coalition of four parties, defeated Barisan Nasional in the May 2018 polls. Its victory saw the return of Dr Mahathir Mohamad to the country's top position, with a condition that Mr Anwar would take over in due time.