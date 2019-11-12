Anwar rubbishes allegation Malaysia PM Mahathir interfered in Najib’s case

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday (Nov 12) dismissed an allegation that Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad interfered in the court case of ex-PM Najib Razak.

Mr Anwar said the allegation was unfounded as the country’s legal process was conducted in a transparent and independent manner and should be respected.

“I do not want to get involved … the judge has ordered Najib to enter his defence, so the legal process is ongoing,” Mr Anwar told reporters at the parliament lobby.

“I don't think we should entertain such allegations unless they can give some facts or evidence to support; otherwise we should allow the due process to proceed.”



Media reports had quoted United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) supreme council member Lokman Noor Adam as alleging that the prime minister had interfered in Mr Najib’s case.

This was following the High Court’s decision on Monday ordering Mr Najib to enter his defence on all seven charges of misappropriating RM42 million (US$10 million) belonging to SRC International.

Meanwhile, Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) on Tuesday lodged a police report against Lokman.

Armada Exco member Muhammad 'Azizi Che Sulaiman said the movement considered Lokman’s statement as a form of incitement against the Pakatan Harapan government and it lodged the report to protect the credibility and integrity of the courts.

"I, on behalf of Armada Bersatu, submit this matter to the authorities to investigate (the case) according to existing laws,” he told reporters after making the report at the Sri Petaling police station.