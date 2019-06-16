Anwar slams claims his supporters made sex video targeting Azmin

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Keadilan Rakyat's (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim on Saturday (Jun 15) slammed claims that his supporters were responsible for the sex video in a bid to topple Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali.

When asked about claims that the video was created by him and PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli, Mr Anwar said such talk was slander.

“What's the reason for us to do such a thing? Some say it was due to threat, what threat?” he said.

"Some people say it's because he (Azmin) is a threat but we already have an agreement on my position and the PM himself said this as recently as last week," The Star quoted the Port Dickson MP as saying.

Mr Anwar was speaking to reporters during his Hari Raya open house along with his wife and Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Dr Wan Azizah expressed sympathy for the family of Mr Azmin, who has been allegedly linked to the sex video controversy.



She said she rejected any practice of 'gutter politics' as she had been through a similar experience.

“I reject this 'gutter politics' because I have been through it (and) I sympathise with Azmin’s family," she said when commenting on the confession by Santubong Angkatan Muda Keadlian (AMK) chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz that he was featured in the sex video.

Screengrab of a video posted by Haziq Aziz on his Facebook.

Mr Haziq Aziz also alleged that Mr Azmin was the other man in the video, but the minister has categorically denied the allegation.

Dr Wan Azizah stressed that there was no place for dirty politics as all parties needed to focus on developing the country.

Malaysian police detained Mr Haziq Aziz at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Friday afternoon to help with investigations into the viral gay sex video and released him on bail the following day.

