Anwar undergoes spinal surgery in Istanbul

KUALA LUMPUR: Anwar Ibrahim, the de facto leader of Malaysia's People's Justice Party, underwent a spinal surgery in Istanbul, Turkey, where he was visited by the country's president and his wife.



In a Facebook post on Sunday (Jul 8), Anwar said he flew to Turkey from Jakarta for the surgery as part of his treatment for lumbar central stenosis secondary and central disk herniation.

Advertisement

On Jun 23, Anwar was taken to the emergency room after complaining of back and shoulder pains upon his return from a trip to Turkey.

The follow-up surgery was conducted at Medipol Mega University Hospital, he said, adding that another surgery on his shoulder is scheduled for Thursday.

During his stay in Istanbul, Turkish President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife called on Anwar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I was visited by President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife during my post-surgery recovery session in Istanbul. Their visit was greatly appreciated even though their time was limited due to their recent victory in the election," he said in another Facebook post.



Anwar added that he received a positive response from the Turkish leader when he expressed his desire for the strengthening of ties and cooperation between Malaysia and Turkey.



Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has said he will hand over the reins to Anwar once the latter is elected as a Member of Parliament in a by-election or elected as a senator.

Anwar, 70, was freed from prison on May 16 after receiving a royal pardon from the Malaysian king.

He began serving a five-year sentence in February 2015 after the Malaysian high court upheld his conviction and sentence on a charge of having sodomised a former personal aide.

At the time of his release in May, he had been warded at Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital for a few months recovering from an operation for a shoulder problem.