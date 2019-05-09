Anwar warns against racial and religious conflicts as Pakatan Harapan marks first year in power

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) efforts to steer the country back on track will go nowhere if racial and religious conflicts are left unchecked, Malaysia’s prime minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim said on Thursday (May 9).

In a message to mark PH’s first year in power, he also thanked Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad for his efforts in rallying the then-opposition parties to bring about a change in government last year.

“Today we celebrate the first anniversary of the PH administration and the first anniversary of the country’s success in subduing depravity, moral turpitude and arrogance,” Mr Anwar said.

“The strong support from the people of different races and religions has also enabled the transition of power to be done in a peaceful and democratic manner.”

The Port Dickson lawmaker noted that racial and religious tensions appear to have worsened in Malaysia. "The threat of racist and communal flames should not be taken lightly and brushed aside, and if left unchecked could destroy all moves to put the country back on track," he said.

"If we look back at all the achievements by the current administration today, it is clearly something that had never been recorded in the history of the nation,” he said, adding that there is much to be done before Malaysia will be respected by the world.

MEANINGFUL ECONOMIC REFORMS NEEDED

Mr Anwar said that reform efforts must include meaningful economic measures.

“PH's efforts in reforms should also be interpreted with economic policies that will lift and liberate the people,” he said.

He added that wealth should be distributed fairly and enjoyed by the people from all walks of life, especially the low-income group.

Dr Mahathir has promised to serve as an interim prime minister, before handing over to Mr Anwar within two years.

However, no formal time frame for the power transition has been announced.