Anwar will be freed immediately after full royal pardon, says Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Jailed opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim will be given a full pardon and released soon, said Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad at a press conference on Friday (May 11) a day after he was sworn in.

Dr Mahathir said the King of Malaysia has indicated he is willing to pardon Anwar and he should be released immediately.



He also announced that he will keep the Cabinet small and announced 10 key ministries to be formed, but not the ministers helming them. These will be appointed on Saturday.

1. Finance

2. Home affairs

3. Defense

4. Education

5. Rural development

6. Economy

7. Public works

8. Transport

9. Multimedia, Science and Technology

10. Foreign Affairs

Dr Mahathir held a meeting of top alliance partners on Friday morning as he got down to the business of forming a government that, for the first time in the country's history, will not be from the Barisan Nasional coalition.

The 92-year-old was sworn into office by Malaysia's constitutional monarch late on Thursday, becoming the world's oldest elected leader.

He called a meeting of senior members from all four parties in Pakatan Harapan to gather views on the formation of the Cabinet.

Mahathir's Pakatan Harapan alliance defeated Barisan in a stunning election upset on Wednesday, ousting the coalition that has ruled the nation for six decades since the country's independence.