Won with 'style, with big majorities': Anwar on Port Dickson by-election win

PORT DICKSON: The new Port Dickson member of parliament Anwar Ibrahim described his victory in the parliamentary by-election with a comfortable majority on Saturday (Oct 13) as beyond his expectations.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition gained 70 per cent of the popular vote, surpassing the 48 per cent garnered in the 14th General Election (GE14) for the Port Dickson seat, he said.

Advertisement

“Now we are able to capture the confidence of all races, in areas where the Malays were the majority, where the Chinese were the majority and also where the Indians were the majority, not forgetting the Orang Asli population.

“In two state seats under the Port Dickson parliamentary constituency (Bagan Pinang and Linggi) that we previously lost in GE14, we have now won them with style, with big majorities,” he told a press conference at the PH main operations room for the Port Dickson by-election after being announced as the winner.

Anwar was announced as the winner after he garnered 23,560 votes, defeating six other contenders.

It’s a short presser - Anwar says he’s “exhausted” - but still finds the energy to go on stage to address his supporters https://t.co/Jvutpz6tQg pic.twitter.com/n3q1yKudAi — justin (@JustinOngCNA) October 13, 2018

Anwar, who is also PKR president-elect, said that votes from Malaysian Armed Forces personnel which had previously been less favourable to PH also witnessed a surge of almost 122 per cent from the last general election.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Of course, I would like to return my appreciation to Port Dickson, a new parliamentary constituency for me, and I am very impressed by this support. I can only promise that we will do our best for Port Dickson," he said.

Anwar said he had also contacted Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to inform him of the good news.

"The Prime Minister is proud of the outcome," he said.

"I would also like to express my gratitude and appreciation to him, Bersatu, Amanah and DAP as well as (Bersatu president) Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who had also come down to help with the campaign despite his health condition," Anwar said.

Anwar believed the spirit of consensus as displayed by PH has brought about a strong mandate for him in the by-election.

He was also thankful that the by-election process proceeded smoothly and he expressed his appreciation to the entire PH machinery in assisting to secure his victory.

Meanwhile, Anwar said he would be sworn in as a member of parliament on Monday and pledged to bring about changes in the institution with other members of parliament.

“I will continue to serve as a member of parliament and assist other friends especially senior members of parliament such as Lim Kit Siang to formulate reforms and hold forums as well as discussions with ministers from time to time,” he said.

Also present at the media conference were outgoing PKR president and Anwar’s wife Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also deputy prime minister.



Meanwhile, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin congratulated Anwar on his victory in the by-election.

“Datuk Seri Anwar’s success in obtaining the mandate of the people with a bigger majority in the by-election proves the support of the voters to PH remains strong,” he said in a Facebook post.

“I believe Datuk Seri Anwar’s return as a Member of Parliament will further strengthen the coalition under the leadership of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. I am confident the partnership of the two leaders will have a positive impact on the people and the country."

Muhyiddin also thanked the entire PH machinery for their hard work in ensuring the coalition’s victory.

“Thank you very much to the Port Dickson voters who have made a wise choice,” he said.