Arrests as protest greets fourth year of Thai junta rule

BANGKOK: Thai police detained leaders of an anti-junta protest on Tuesday (May 22) who had tried to mark the fourth anniversary of a coup by marching to Government House, one of the largest acts of dissent since the army grabbed power.

Protest leaders flashed a three finger salute as they were led into a police van - a resistance symbol borrowed by Thailand's anti-coup movement from the Hollywood movie The Hunger Games.

Advertisement

Disquiet with the junta is simmering in Thailand, despite a ban on political gatherings since a coup toppled the elected government of Yingluck Shinawatra on May 22, 2014.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, who as army chief booted Yingluck's administration from power, has suggested elections will be held in February next year.

Demonstrators gather near a police barricade outside Thammasat University during a protest to mark the fourth year of junta rule in Bangkok. (Photo: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha)

But the timetable for a return to democracy has repeatedly slipped and patience with his junta is wearing thin among many sections of Thai society.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier, hundreds of student activists and middle-aged "Red Shirt" supporters of the toppled civilian government wielded banners, Thai flags and fans with a cartoon of the premier mocked-up as Pinocchio, as they massed in front of police lines blocking their route from a university to the seat of government.

"It is the four-year anniversary of the coup and I think now is the time to change," said Rangsiman Rome, one of the protest organisers.

He said he would hand himself over to police - alongside two other leaders - to face charges linked to violating the ban on political protest.

"We don't want to protest. It's hot, it's tiring. But we have no choice to make them listen to us."

He said the protest was drawing inspiration from the shock election victory in early May of Mahathir Mohamad in neighbouring Malaysia that turfed the authoritarian incumbent, Najib Razak, from office.

The protest dispersed after the detentions.

JUNTA FATIGUE

Addressing reporters, Thailand's gruff premier Prayut was unmoved by the noisy show of discontent with his rule.

"If you ask me, am I in a good mood? I am," he said.

"Today is May 22nd and we review what he have done since 2014 ... there are many things. It is better to give us support."

Yet Thailand remains divided.

Police have blocked anti-junta protesters from marching to Government House (Photo: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha)

Large sections of society - including the Bangkok middle class - have wearied of rule by a conservative military that has intruded into the lives of ordinary Thais whilst overseeing a widening of the kingdom's rich-poor wealth gap.

"We want elections. Nothing is being done to guarantee they happen in February," protestor Anuthee Dejthevaporn, 30, told AFP.

Prayut, who draws backing from an arch-royalist Bangkok elite, says he was forced to seize power to heal the kingdom's caustic politics and reboot an economy cramped by corruption and protest.

Yingluck, her older brother Thaksin or their proxies have won all Thai general elections since 2001.

But their governments were hit by two coups and endless legal cases that have seen the siblings flee abroad to avoid jail.

Prayut has banned political gatherings of five or more people and silenced criticism with legal charges and tight monitoring of prominent activists.

In between, a junta-appointed national assembly has signed off on a new constitution that ties future elected governments to a 20-year plan for the country.

The charter also creates an appointed upper house and other checks on the power of future civilian governments, in what analysts say is a brazen assault on the political base of the Shinawatras.