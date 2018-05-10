As it happens: The day after Polling Day in Malaysia

Malaysia street rally
Pakatan Harapan supporters cheer and wave their party flags on the road leading to Prime Minister's Office of Malaysia in Putrajaya, Malaysia on May 10, 2018. (Photo: AP/Sadiq Asyraf)
Malaysians woke up to a new political era on Thursday (May 10) after the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition won the country's 14th general election in a stunning upset. 

PH secured a simple majority after winning 113 seats in the 222-seat federal parliament, ending the ruling Barisan Nasional's (BN) six-decade reign. 

BN took 79 seats, the Islamist Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) won 18 and Warisan had 8 seats. Independents won 3 seats and the United Sabah Alliance took 1 seat.

Thursday and Friday have been declared public holidays in conjunction with the 14th general election, the chief secretary to the government announced. 

The swearing-in of former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad as the country's seventh premier is expected to take place today.

Source: CNA/rw(mn)

