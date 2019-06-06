Asian markets edge up as trade fears persist

HONG KONG: Asian stocks made modest gains on Thursday (Jun 6) as trade tensions continued to weigh on investors' minds, with some cautiously hoping that the United States and Mexico will strike a compromise on tariffs.

US President Donald Trump said some progress - but not enough - had been made in Wednesday's talks with Mexico on averting the tariffs he intends to impose next week unless the flow of undocumented migrants into the US is stopped.

Trump tweeted that discussions would resume on Thursday.

Coming on the heels of the US-China trade war, Trump's threats against Mexico have intensified fears for the global economy, hurting oil prices and lowering overall growth forecasts.

A World Bank report released Tuesday showed reduced global growth forecasts for the year, with the economy expected to expand by 2.6 per cent, well below the three percent increase seen in 2018.

Crude prices made a tepid recovery Thursday, following the previous day's decline after data from the US Department of Energy showed domestic production rising, and Morgan Stanley on Wednesday slashed its oil price forecast, citing a "sharper-than-expected slowdown in demand".

"Oil prices remain under pressure, dragged down by an unexpected gain in US inventories and comments from the head of Russian state oil producer Rosneft questioning the point of a deal with OPEC to withhold supplies," said Dean Popplewell, vice president of market analysis at OANDA.

But OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya said oil markets "could see strong bullish momentum return if we see a softer US dollar, trade progress from the G20 Summit, prompting the alleviation of demand fears".

Hong Kong closed 0.3 per cent higher while Shanghai dropped 1.2 per cent. Tokyo and Singapore were flat. But Sydney rose 0.4 per cent while Seoul eked out modest gains of 0.1 per cent.

EYES ON CENTRAL BANKS

There are hopes that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet at the G20 summit in Japan this month to jump-start stalled tariff negotiations.

Investors are also looking ahead to Thursday's gathering of the European Central Bank, hoping for fresh measures to tackle rising worries about growth and inflation in the eurozone.

European markets pushed higher, with London and Paris climbing 0.6 per cent while Frankfurt was up 0.5 per cent.

Comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday acknowledging trade tensions and signalling that the central bank was willing to act if necessary helped investors overlook a weak report on US private-sector hiring.

The more closely watched US Labor Department report will be released on Friday.

Central banks around the world are adopting a more dovish tone on monetary policy, with the Reserve Bank of India cutting interest rates on Thursday in a boost to newly re-elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is grappling with a sluggish economy and decades-high unemployment.

The third snip in borrowing costs this year - to 5.75 per cent - in Asia's third-largest economy follows the release of data showing economic expansion falling to a five-year low.

On Tuesday, Australia's central bank lowered interest rates for the first time in three years in a bid to stave off a recession in the face of stiffening economic headwinds.

The Reserve Bank of Australia cut rates by 25 basis points to a historic low of 1.25 per cent as the pace of growth slowed to levels not seen since the global financial crisis.

- Key figures around 0810 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: FLAT at 20,774.04 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.3 per cent at 26,965.28 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 1.2 per cent at 2,827.80 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 per cent at 7,261.16

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.2687 from US$1.2686 at 2100 GMT Wednesday

Euro/pound: UP at 88.59 pence from 88.47 pence

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1239 from US$1.1225

Dollar/yen: DOWN at ¥108.22 from ¥108.43

Oil - Brent Crude: UP 23 cents at US$60.86 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP 22 cents at US$51.90 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.8 per cent at 25,539.57 (close)