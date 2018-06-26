Asri Hamidon named new chairman of 1MDB

KUALA LUMPUR: The board of directors of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) has announced the appointment of Asri Hamidon as the new chairman of the company, effective Jun 25, 2018.

Asri is also currently the deputy secretary-general overseeing government investment at the Treasury.



In a statement on Tuesday (Jun 26), the Ministry of Finance added that 1MDB has formed a new executive committee with Mohammad Faiz Azmi, Rashidah Mohd Sies and Wan Mohd Fadzmi Wan Othman as members.



The executive committee has been entrusted by the board of directors to manage the day-to-day running of the company, the ministry said.

