At least 1 dead after shoot-out at Atria mall in Malaysia: Report

PETALING JAYA, Selangor: At least one person has died following a stand-off between police and suspected robbers at the Atria Shopping Gallery in Petaling Jaya, local media reported on Friday (May 18).

Police were seen escorting several handcuffed men out of the mall, the Malay Mail Online reported, adding that at least one person was killed in a "stand-off" with police outside the mall.

Selangor police chief Commissioner Mazlan Mansor confirmed the incident, said the report, adding that police were at the scene.

Eyewitness Sharmila Ganapathy told the Star Online she heard gunshots from a goldsmith's shop at around 5.15pm, and later saw two men - who looked to be in their 30s or 40s - handcuffed and taken away by police.

Netizens took to social media to post about the incident, with some identifying the shop as Poh Kong, a jewellery retailer.

"I thought who would light firecrackers at this hour ... they were gunshots fired at Atria," wrote Twitter user zhao_wei221. "Robbery at Poh Kong, and two robbers shot dead."

I thought who would light fire crackers at this hour manatau they were gun shots fired at Atria 😰 Robbery at Poh Kong, and 2 robbers shot dead — zhaoster (@zhao_wei221) May 18, 2018

Video posted on Twitter by user Dizzmiz appeared to show two bodies slumped on the road, with two people training their guns on them.

Witnessed a roberry with my own eyes here in Atria. Gun shots here and there. It was crazy — Rhaegar (@iskandarelqudsi) May 18, 2018



