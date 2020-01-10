At least 10 dead in Pakistan mosque bombing: Police

QUETTA: At least 10 people were killed and 16 others wounded in a bomb blast during evening prayers at a mosque in southwestern Pakistan on Friday (Jan 10), police and a doctor said.

Police chief of Balochistan province Mohsin Hassan Butt told AFP the blast took place in a satellite town of Quetta, the province's main city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A police officer was among those killed, Butt said, adding that the death toll may rise as some of the wounded are in a critical condition.

Mohammad Waseem, a doctor at Quetta's Sandeman hospital, confirmed that 10 dead bodies and 16 injured people had arrived there.

Butt said bomb disposal officers were investigating the nature of the bomb as well as whether it was detonated remotely or if a suicide bomber was involved.

Nobody has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Balochistan is Pakistan's largest and poorest province, bordering Afghanistan and Iran.

It is rife with insurgencies and attacks are frequent, even as the number of violent incidents has significantly dropped elsewhere in Pakistan.