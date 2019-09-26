At least 11 dead, thousands evacuated as flash floods hit Western India

MUMBAI: At least 11 people have been killed and six are missing after the western Indian city of Pune and its neighbouring areas were hit by heavy rain and flash floods, a government official said on Wednesday (Sep 25).

More than 28,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas and the local administration is on alert for more rain, Deepak Mhaisekar told Reuters.

Residents walk past a damaged car after a wall collapsed following heavy rains in Pune, India, Sep 26, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Jignesh Mistry)

Pune, which is around 200km east of India's financial hub of Mumbai, has received 113 per cent more rainfall than average since the start of the monsoon season in early June, a weather department official said.

Of the 11 deaths, five occurred in Pune when a wall collapsed, said Mhaisekar.

South Asia gets monsoon rain annually during the June-September months which cause fatalities and mass displacement.

India's monsoons, which deliver more than 70 per cent of the country's annual rainfall, are crucial for farm output and economic growth, but rainfall often weakens the foundations of poorly built walls and buildings resulting in deaths.

