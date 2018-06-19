At least 128 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia: Official

Family members look at a survivor list at the Lake Toba ferry port in the province of North Sumatra on Jun 19, 2018. (Photo: AFP/Jon Nst)
JAKARTA: At least 128 passengers were missing after a ferry sank in Indonesia's Lake Toba on Monday (Jun 18) evening, a search and rescue official said on Tuesday.

"Many people have reported their relatives missing," Budiawan, head of the search and rescue agency based in the nearby city of Medan, told Reuters after a coordination meeting.

Authorities had previously said at least 80 people were thought to be on board the ferry that sank in rough weather. 

