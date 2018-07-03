At least 16 dead after ship sinks in South Sulawesi

JAKARTA: At least 16 people, including two children aged two and three, have died after a ship sank off the waters of Selayar islands in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province on Tuesday (Jul 3).



The vessel, KM Lestari Maju, was heading to Pamatata dock in Selayar from Bira port in Bulukumba district when it sank at 2.30pm.

There was a leak at the hull on the port side, which caused the ship to take in water. (Photo: National Disaster Mitigation Agency)

The ship's manifest showed it was carrying 139 passengers and 48 vehicles.

Sixteen bodies have been recovered, with 39 survivors, but authorities have not yet accounted for all 139 people listed in the ship's manifest, said Darfian Mukri, head of the local disaster agency.



The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said there was a leak at the hull on the port side, which caused the ship to take in water.

It was unclear how many people had been rescued, and television images showed dozens of passengers hanging on to the keeling vessel or bobbing in the water wearing life jackets.

A video showing passengers panicking and donning life jackets before the ship sank went viral on social media.

The disaster comes in the wake of last month's sinking of an overcrowded ferry at Lake Toba, one of the world's deepest volcanic lakes, which took about 200 lives.

